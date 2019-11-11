Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is exploring a late run for president, according to people with knowledge of Patrick’s deliberations, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Patrick would need to decide soon, as the deadline for candidates to get their names on the ballot is rapidly approaching in some states, including New Hampshire, the first in the nation. A few states’ deadlines have already passed.

Patrick ruled out a run earlier this year but has since been talking with Democratic operatives and donors about launching a campaign. His deliberations come as some Democrats express uncertainty about the party’s crop of contenders.

Patrick, who served as governor from 2007 to 2015, has not made a final decision on whether to run. NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Patrick for comment.

The New York Times first reported Patrick’s deliberations.

In December, Patrick told NBC10 Boston in an exclusive interview that he would not be running in 2020, citing concerns about the election process negatively affecting his extended family.

His wife, Diane Patrick, had struggled with her husband’s transition into public life in 2006, though he said last year that she had encouraged him to make the run.

If Patrick did run, he would be competing against another top Bay State politician, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has been at or near the top of most polls in the presidential race.

But Patrick is a close ally of former President Barack Obama and made history as Massachusetts’ first black governor.

The news comes days after former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg indicated he was exploring a run as well.

