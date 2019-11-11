Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters won’t be back on the basketball court anytime soon.

Waiters was suspended for 10 games Sunday after he had a medical incident on the team’s plane after taking a THC edible, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The suspension by Miami will cost him a $1.2 million playing time bonus.

What an absolute bonehead move from Waiters. I’m not an anti-weed guy at all, but people need to be smarter. What was he doing taking a THC edible on the team plane and having a panic attack?

This dude is out here making millions of dollars, and apparently isn’t very focused on winning basketball games.

If you want to take THC edibles, then do it in the offseason. At the very least, don’t take edibles that are going to cause you to lose your mind while on the team plane.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s incredibly simple.

Imagine making millions of dollars and thinking popping edibles on the team plane prior to a game is a good idea.

You can’t make up this level of foolishness, and now Waiters will play the price. If losing $1.2 million won’t teach him a lesson, then nothing will.

The Heat absolutely made the correct call here. You simply can’t have players becoming distracted like this.

Again, I’m not anti-weed on any level, but you just need to exercise some common sense and maturity.