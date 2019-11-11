A Florida county has joined the nationwide trend of pushing back against the attack on gun rights by declaring itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

Last week’s action by Lake County made it the first Florida county to act, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The resolution “declares Lake County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary in order to preserve for the People of, on, and in Lake County, their rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America.”

Commissioner Josh Blake said the resolution came in response to gun-grabbing proposals offered by Democratic presidential candidates.

“This draws a line in the sand,” Blake said. “It doesn’t mince words. And I hope it sends a message to what can be described as the authoritarian control freaks.”

The movement to declare counties as Second Amendment sanctuaries began in southern Illinois as counties pushed back against anti-gun resolutions at the state level. It has since spread across the country. In Arizona last week, for example, Mohave County adopted a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution, according to KNXV.

The Florida resolution seeks to underscore the goals of the Second Amendment and the Florida Constitution to protect the rights of Lake County citizens.

“(D)ue to dual sovereignty of the U.S. Constitution, the Federal government has no authority to enforce state laws and States cannot be compelled to enforce Federal laws,” the resolution reads in part.

Blake singled out former candidate and ex-congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas who had championed mandatory buybacks of AR-15 and AK-47 rifles as well as Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.

Democrats “see it as their job to forcibly disarm their fellow citizens, and with all due respect that simply won’t be happening in Lake County,” he said, according to the Sentinel.

Citizens need the right to protect themselves, Blake said.

“There have been very terrible crimes that have been committed by very terrible people, as we’re all aware. I think it’s kind of compounded the tragedy that many of these crimes have taken place in gun-free zones where people were not legally allowed or able to defend themselves with force,” Blake said, according to WOGX.

“Unfortunately, one of the primary reactions nationally to these criminal acts has been to penalize law-abiding citizens who make up the vast majority of gun owners in this country,” he said.

Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell signed on to the proposal.

According to the Sentinel, Commissioner Sean Parks noted the resolution’s language that “the last protectors of the U.S. Constitution are the County Sheriffs …”

“This is not knee jerk,” Parks said. “It’s a problem across the country, and it’s very concerning about what could happen in the future.”

The resolution cited Supreme Court case Printz v. United States, which found that the federal government “cannot compel law enforcement officers of the States to enforce federal laws as it would increase the power of the Federal government far beyond that which the Constitution intended.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.