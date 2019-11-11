For the first time in 200 years, male Marines are now permitted to carry an umbrella in the event of inclement weather.

Previously, only female Marines were permitted to use umbrellas.

What are the changes?

Newly updated uniform regulations will permit men to use umbrellas. Umbrellas were previously prohibited due to their hindrance in being able to successfully execute a salute.

Women were to mandated to carry all-black umbrellas when necessary in their left hands “so that the hand salute can properly be rendered.”

Though umbrellas must still be black, both men and women are welcome to use them.

On Thursday, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger signed a message stating, “Marines can carry an all-black, plain, standard or collapsible umbrella at their option during inclement weather with the service and dress uniforms.”

According to Stars and Stripes, all Marines are still prohibited from using umbrellas while wearing camouflage uniforms.

The decision to allow umbrellas was made in September and signed into effect last week.

What else?

Other changes to the dress code include allowing female Marines to wear gold or silver stud earrings. Also, female Marines with medium-length hair may wear half ponytails when wearing their physical training uniforms, and may sport braids or ponytails during certain components of organized physical training.

You can read more on the changes here.