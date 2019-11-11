College football powerhouse Alabama lost its first game of the season to conference rival LSU on Saturday, and former Crimson Tide star running back Mark Ingram said he thinks President Donald Trump had something to do with the outcome, according to For the Win.

President Trump attended the game and was greeted with a loud ovation by the crowd in deep-red Alabama — but Ingram believes that was part of the problem.

“I’m blaming Trump for this one. Soon as they showed him at game we had that bad swacky!!” Ingram tweeted after the game.

What’s the evidence for Ingram’s suspicion? Well, the team did commit a crucial turnover right after President Trump was featured on the big screen in the stadium. LSU’s 46-41 win also snapped Alabama’s 31-game home winning streak.

It’s not clear whether Ingram was joking or whether he actually felt that loud cheers for President Trump caused an elite college football team to play poorly, and it’s likely that head coach Nick Saban would scoff at the idea.

Public reception of the president has become a topic of interest online and in the media as Trump has made several appearances at sporting events in recent weeks.

Opponents of the president took great pleasure when he was loudly booed at a World Series game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros in Washington D.C., and highlighted that there were some boos when Trump was at a mixed-martial arts fight in New York City.

Trump acknowledged the reception of the Alabama crowd in numerous tweets and retweets, crediting the crowd for being great people and calling out the media for giving less attention to it.

The last time President Trump attended an Alabama football game, a player was caught on camera saying “f*** Trump” as he ran through the tunnel.