Former Detroit Lions receiver Charles Rogers has reportedly died at the age of 38.

According to Chris Solari on Monday morning, the infamous Detroit draft bust and former Michigan State star has died. The cause isn’t known as of early Monday morning.

Yahoo Sports also reported Monday morning that he had a history with substance abuse, and had hit financial woes since leaving the league.

Can confirm: Former MSU and Lions WR Charles Rogers has died. The Saginaw native was 38 years old. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 11, 2019

What a horrible situation for Rogers and his family. People aren’t supposed to be dying at the age of 38, especially former athletes.

He was the former second overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft, and flamed out in spectacular fashion. To say his career went poorly in the NFL would be a massive understatement.

I didn’t even realize things were so rough for him off the field. Rogers’ downfall from being a football star is truly a tragic story.

There’s really not much else to say. Rogers had the whole world in front of him, but he just couldn’t get it together in the NFL.

Now, it’s come to a tragic end at the young age of 38. What a terrible situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Hopefully, he’s able to find peace in the afterlife.