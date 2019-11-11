Lawyers representing Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardKrystal Ball praises former McConnell aide’s historic win in Kentucky The Hill’s Campaign Report: Bloomberg looks to upend Democratic race The Hill’s Morning Report — Bloomberg news shakes up 2020 race MORE (D-Hawaii) on Monday called on Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton3 ways government can help clean up Twitter Intelligence Democrat: Stop using ‘quid pro quo’ to describe Trump allegations The Memo: Bloomberg’s 2020 moves draw ire from Democrats MORE to retract her comments alleging that the 2020 hopeful was a favorite candidate of the Russians, accusing the 2016 Democratic nominee of defamation.

“Your statement is defamatory, and we demand that you retract it immediately,” Gabbard’s lawyer wrote in a letter, demanding that Clinton “immediately” verbally retract the comments, in addition to posting the retraction on Twitter.

The Hill has reached out to Clinton’s spokesman for comment.

Clinton made the remarks last month on the Campaign HQ podcast.

“She’s the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her, so far,” Clinton said, without referring to Gabbard by name.

The 2016 Democratic nominee also said “they” are grooming Gabbard to run as a third-party candidate against the eventual Democratic nominee.

A Clinton spokesman later said 2016 Democratic nominee had been referring to Republicans with the grooming comment.

“It appears you may now be claiming that this statement is about Republicans (not Russians) grooming Gabbard,” Gabbard’s lawyer wrote in the letter.”But this makes no sense in light of what you actually said. After you made the statement linking Congresswoman Gabbard to the Russians, you (through your spokesman) doubled down on it with the Russian nesting dolls remark.”

Gabbard has consistently denied she is interested in a third party White House bid.

The congresswoman has faced repeated criticism for some of her foreign policy views, particularly about American military involvement in Syria.