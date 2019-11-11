Rep. Pete King, a powerful conservative voice in Congress, announced early Monday he is retiring and will not seek re-election to the House seat he held for 28 years, citing family reasons.

“After 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford,” the New York Republican said in a statement.

“This was not an easy decision. But there is a season for everything and [wife] Rosemary and I decided that, especially since we are both in good health, it is time to have the flexibility to spend more time with our children and grandchildren,” the 75-year-old congressman added. “My daughter’s recent move to North Carolina certainly accelerated my thinking.”

King once chaired the House Committee on Homeland Security and served on the House In telligence Committee during special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into President Donald Trump,

In a text message to Newsday, King said he “will, of course, finish out my term.”

In his statement, King called his 14 terms in Congress an "extraordinary experience."

“Politically I will miss the energy and dynamism of a re-election campaign, especially since my polling numbers are as strong as they have ever been and I have more than $1 million in campaign funds,” King said in his statement. He said he plans to continue to be active politically.

Nineteen other Republicans have also announced that they will not seek reelection to the House in 2020, with 15 saying they are retiring from public office, according to Ballotpedia.

King’s announcement comes a week after another powerful congressman, Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., said he will follow through with plans to retire.