Fox News host Sean Hannity pressed former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley on whether or not it was “good practice” for President Donald Trump to ask the Ukrainians to investigate the Bidens.

Haley made news over the weekend with her defense of Trump on the impeachment issue during a CBS interview. However, the former South Carolina governor also told NPR on Friday that it is “not a good practice for us ever to ask a foreign country to investigate an American,” a comment Hannity was quick to point out during during their Monday night “Hannity” discussion.

“I want to take a little issue with that part because I read this transcript,” Hannity said. “Americans read this transcript. The president has an oath to faithfully execute the laws of the land. A Ukrainian court said Ukraine interfered in our 2016 elections. The president is asking to get to the bottom of it. We also have Joe Biden on tape basically bragging about a quid pro quo … To me that sounds like a crime. What does it sound like do you?”

After reiterating her contention that what the president did did not amount to a crime or impeachable offense, Haley stuck to her guns. (RELATED: ‘Do You Think That Hurts You?’: Chris Cuomo Presses Adam Schiff On Lack Of Witnesses Who Say Trump Committed A ‘Crime’)

“I, in practice, don’t think it’s good for us to ever ask foreign governments to investigate Americans,” she responded, “but I think it goes to the fact that Americans should be investigating Americans and Americans should be asking the questions of Joe Biden and asking the questions of his son and finding out exactly what was going on with that situation and get down to the bottom of it.”

Haley ended the topic by calling for investigations into not just the Bidens, but also “President Obama’s role” in the 2016 election.

“So, there’s a lot of questions that need to be asked,” she said.