We might be getting a lot more movies in the “Has Fallen” series with Gerard Butler.

According to Deadline, Alan Siegel told an audience at the American Film Market’s finance conference that there could be a total of six movies in the Mike Banning saga. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The same report indicated the first three movies in the saga have made more than $500 million combined.

[embedded content]

I certainly hope Siegel actually does keep pumping out these movies. They’re absolutely awesome. It’s like they were cooked up in the brains of 13-year-old kids energized on copious amounts of Mountain Dew.

Butler plays Secret Service agent Mike Banning, he kills bad guys, there’s tons of action scenes and the films are pretty much awesome from start to finish.

[embedded content]

The world needs more movies like the “Has Fallen” series. Way too many critics want to pick movies apart for dumb reasons.

Guess what? It’s okay to have a movie that’s just about killing terrorists, has over-the-top action and dialogue that makes us laugh at times.

I’m more than okay with that. In fact, I kind of prefer it.

[embedded content]

Let’s hope these movies keep showing up for our enjoyment. I can’t wait to see what Mike Banning does next!