VENICE BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities cordoned off an area of Venice Beach Sunday after hundreds of needles washed up on shore.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguards unit, indicated that the discovery was made around 11:30 a.m.

The medical supplies were seen along the shoreline south of the Venice Beach pier.

“It’s very unusual. Every once in awhile we’ll find one or two throughout the day. However, to find these many is absolutely unusual… If you come across any of these needles or syringes or lancets, don’t touch them. Notify the LA County lifeguard or LAPD and we’ll send someone out to take care of it,” said LAFD Lifeguard Julio Rodriguez.

The area was blocked off for about an hour.

The source of the needles and medical supplies was not known. The incident remains under investigation.