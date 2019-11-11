“If tonight were the caucus, I’d probably support Biden, but I’m very, very impressed and it’s moving more to a toss-up for me. Pete is tremendously intelligent, he’s focused, he’s educated, he’s got great charisma and great leadership,” said Crawford, 69, a retired teacher who lives in Mason City. “And although I have growing concerns about Joe Biden, I’m still not sure about Pete’s electability. But this guy is definitely surging, so we’ll see.”
Inside surge…
https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/12966355