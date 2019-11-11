Alexei Burkove, the Russian hacker arrested in Israel in 2015 for identity theft, money laundering, and computer hacking, will be extradited to the U.S., The Jerusalem Post reports.

Israel’s High Court of Justice approved the extradition Sunday, rejecting Burkove’s requests to serve his potential sentence in Russia.

The court approved the move after Russia filed an extradition request, saying Burkove was wanted there for Internet fraud. In return, Russia said it would return Namma Issachar, an Israeli woman imprisoned in Moscow, as part of a package deal. Issachar was arrested in April after police found 9 grams of cannabis in her luggage while she was traveling in the Moscow airport.

She was sentenced in a Russian court last Friday to 7½ years in prison.

Israel denied the request.

Burkove has been on “extradition row” since 2015, when the U.S. filed a well-grounded request for his return.

Burkove, according to a senior Israeli official involved in the case who spoke with Haaretz, has become “an asset of supreme importance” to Moscow.

“The story is a mystery,” another senior law enforcement official agreed.