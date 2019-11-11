NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another hate crime investigation is underway in Brooklyn.

Once again, community leaders say Jewish people are being targeted in Borough Park, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

The Boro Park Shomrim released cellphone video of a group of boys they say was throwing eggs on 38th Street outside Dome playground on Sunday afternoon, allegedly targeting Jews.

The suspects are seen taking off, one boy running on top of a car to get away.

“We are really hurt now because it’s a very nice community. It’s very quiet. And we love our neighbors and we would expect our neighbors to love us too, right?” resident Morty Brand said.

Brand said he is struggling to make sense of the attack, which happened just one day after the synagogue next to his home on Dahill Road was egged.

On Saturday night, Brand’s home surveillance camera recorded a group walking by. Then, as the synagogue door is seen opening one person walks back toward the building and launches an egg into the synagogue.

Ten minutes earlier, surveillance video from a home on 38th Street shows three kids on the street, one throwing an egg toward a 38-year-old woman walking up some stairs.

The NYPD said no one was hurt, and that its Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the attacks.

When asked what he thinks about all the attacks in his community, Brand said, “I don’t know what they want. I don’t know what they mean. But I think we have to go after them and find who they are.”

The incidents over the weekend are like salt in the wounds of Borough Park’s Jewish community. Earlier this month there were four incidents on one night. Victims were taunted, punched, and chased.

Police made one arrest in that string of crimes.

City Councilman Chaim Deutsch met with the NYPD and community leaders last week to discuss the recent pattern of anti-Semitism. On Sunday, he released a statement saying, “We must break this cycle, that requires increased police coverage in targeted communities, as well as aggressive prosecution when perpetrators are identified.”

“I think it’s the education. The principals in the school have to talk to them and take care of it,” Brand said.

Police don’t know if the same group of people is responsible for all the recent attacks. No arrests have been made.