Former President Carter was admitted to a hospital late Monday night to undergo a procedure to relieve brain pressure caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, a spokesperson said.

The procedure is set to take place Tuesday morning at Emory University Hospital. Carter’s wife, Rosalynn Carter, accompanied him to the hospital, where he is “resting comfortably,” the spokesperson said.

Carter, the oldest former U.S. president, has suffered multiple falls in recent months. In late October, he was admitted to the hospital after fracturing his pelvis.

