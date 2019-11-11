Former President Carter was admitted to a hospital late Monday night to undergo a procedure to relieve brain pressure caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, a spokesperson said.
The procedure is set to take place Tuesday morning at Emory University Hospital. Carter’s wife, Rosalynn Carter, accompanied him to the hospital, where he is “resting comfortably,” the spokesperson said.
Statement about Jimmy CarterJimmy CarterPresidential cooperation: History’s perspective on scandal and controversy Don’t confuse Trump’s nastiness for strength DNC chief: ‘Texas is a battleground’ MORE’s health pic.twitter.com/AUsaDTdRRB
— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 12, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT
Carter, the oldest former U.S. president, has suffered multiple falls in recent months. In late October, he was admitted to the hospital after fracturing his pelvis.
DEVELOPING