Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized to reduce pressure on his brain after recent falls, according to a statement from The Carter Center Monday.

Carter, 95, was admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta Monday and has an operation scheduled for Tuesday, The Carter Center said in a statement according to Fox News. The hospitalization comes after recent falls have caused bleeding in his brain.

Statement about Jimmy Carter’s health pic.twitter.com/AUsaDTdRRB — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 12, 2019

Carter is the longest living U.S. president in history and has suffered injuries after a fall in October and one in May. The October fall left Carter with stitches on his brow, and he broke his hip in May. He previously served as president from 1977 until 1981.

“President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” the statement reads. (RELATED: Jimmy And Rosalynn Carter Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary With This Title)

This news comes after the former president said in 2016 that he no longer needed radiation to treat cancer that had spread to parts of his brain, Fox News reported.

