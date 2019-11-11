Former president Jimmy Carter (D) was admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Monday evening, to be treated for bleeding on his brain caused by recent falls.

What are the details?

The Carter Center made the announcement on Twitter, saying the 95-year-old Georgia native will undergo “a procedure to relieve pressure on the brain” caused by the bleeding. The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Fox News reported that Carter fell at his home last month, and required stitches for his injuries. He also fell and broke his hip in May, “while readying to go turkey hunting.”

According to CBS News, Carter was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, but made a remarkable recovery following treatment with a new immunotherapy drug.

Carter is the longest-living U.S. president in history. He and his wife, Rosalynn, 92, have been married for more than 73 years. Mrs. Carter is accompanying her husband at the hospital.