During a weekend campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire, Joe Biden addressed gun control and suggested America protects geese better than school children.

CSPAN published video of Biden saying, “We protect geese more than we protect, no joke you can only have three shotgun shells when you go shooting for geese, we protect geese more than our kids.”

Biden’s comment was meant to compare the number of rounds hunters are limited to when shooting geese to the number of rounds criminals use when attacking schools.

This is not the first time Biden has juxtaposed things that are unrelated while pushing gun control. On August 10, 2019, Breitbart News reported Biden’s claim that guns should lock and unlock like smart phones.

He was speaking to Everytown for Gun Safety when he said: “The idea that we can’t control and don’t require people to have trigger locks on their guns, or more importantly…we have the capacity right now to make sure that no gun can be fired unless it has your biometric print on it.”

Biden went on to talk about requiring a biometric “thumb print” to unlock a gun, making it operable. He did not grapple with how easy it is to defeat a smart phone’s biometric reader.

On November 10, 2019, Breitbart News reported Biden saying, “I believe in the Second Amendment, but nobody says you can have a magazine with 100 clips in it.” He quickly added, “100 bullets in it.”

