LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is now viewed as a lock to win the Heisman.

According to the latest odds from Westgate, Burrow has found himself at -1000 after beating Alabama. That means oddsmakers think he has a better than 90% chance to win the trophy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Justin Fields is in an extreme distant second at +800 and Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts are both at +1000.

Updated odds to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy (Westgate): Burrow -1000

Fields +800

Tagovailoa +1000

Hurts +1000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) November 10, 2019

I told you all this would happen, and I hope you all listened. The writing was on the wall before a single snap was played Saturday.

If LSU won, it was going to catapult Burrow into the atmosphere for Heisman odds. Here we are on Monday, and the race isn’t even close anymore.

While Fields might be dominating as well this season, Burrow has left him in the dust in the odds. I’m not saying I agree with it, but it’s the reality of the situation.

Burrow would need an epic collapse in order to not win the Heisman at this point. With games against Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas A&M remaining, I wouldn’t bet on that happening.

[embedded content]

The former Ohio State quarterback is going to be the man walking away with the trophy in New York, and then he’ll likely be a top five pick in the NFL draft.

Not a bad life for the man who was a backup in Columbus.