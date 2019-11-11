Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s forthcoming book is an “audition” for Vice President Mike Pence’s slot should President Donald Trump seek to replace him on next year’s ticket, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Monday.

“This wasn’t even about book buyers,” the “Morning Joe” co-host said about “With All Due Respect,” Haley’s book, which is due out Tuesday. “For Nikki Haley, this was an audience of one.

“She’s putting herself in position to be Mike Pence’s replacement if the president decides he needs to replace Mike Pence.

“This was an audition,” Scarborough continued. “Just like [Attorney General William] Barr wrote that memo that Donald Trump fell for — hook, line, and sinker and became attorney general.

“That’s exactly what this book is all about.”

Haley, 47, who was South Carolina’s Republican governor before named to the U.N. post, alleges that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly were actively working to undermine President Trump.

“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote.

She also defended her comments in an interview Sunday on CBS.

But Scarborough noted that “this not only happens in the Trump administration.

“This happened in the Bush administration. It happened in the Clinton administration.

“This happens in every administration,” the co-host said. “It’s called bureaucratic infighting.

“She heard a conspiracy, in her mind, against the president. Did she act on it?” Scarborough posed.