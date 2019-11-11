If JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon’s assessment of the United States economy is correct, then President Donald Trump should handily win re-election in 2020.

Speaking with CBS’ Lesley Stahl in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday, Dimon highlighted the current strength of the U.S. economy.

“The consumer, which is 70 percent of the U.S. economy, is quite strong. Confidence is very high. Their balance sheets are in great shape. And you see that the strength of the American consumer is driving the American economy and the global economy,” he explained.

When asked about the “unpredictability” of the economy, Dimon doubled down and predicted that the trajectory of the economy only has one direction — up.

“This is the most prosperous economy the world has ever seen and it’s going to be a very prosperous economy for the next 100 years,” he said.

Dimon’s assessment and prediction bodes extremely well for Trump’s re-election hopes. That’s because, despite the myriad of issues with which voters are concerned, the economy is consistently a priority concern, although health care and immigration have surged to become priority issues in recent years, also.