A federal judge on Monday dismissed two New York officials from President TrumpDonald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE‘s lawsuit over his state tax returns.

Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee in federal district court in Washington, D.C., ruled that the D.C.-based court doesn’t have jurisdiction over the New York officials: Attorney General Letitia James and state tax official Michael Schmidt.

“Mr. Trump bears the burden of establishing personal jurisdiction, but his allegations do not establish that the District of Columbia’s long-arm statute is satisfied here with respect to either Defendant,” Nichols wrote.

–This breaking news report will be updated.