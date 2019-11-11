On Friday’s episode of “Louder with Crowder,” Steven Crowder ran through three years’ worth of leftist predictions that President Donald Trump’s impeachment is “imminent” and uncovered the “real” reason why the mainstream media just keeps recycling the impeachment narrative.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

BUSTED: Left’s Impeachment Predictions | Louder with Crowder



youtu.be



Use code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.