Harvard Law School professor and self-described liberal Democrat Alan Dershowitz slammed congressional Democrats Sunday, comparing them to the Russian secret police under the murderous dictator Josef Stalin for their efforts to impeach President Trump.

Speaking on John Catsimatidis’ radio show, Dershowitz said that every American should be “frightened” by the Democrats’ efforts to “create crimes out of nothing.”

“The latest twist was people on television, particularly CNN and MSNBC, are saying that if the president or somebody else was to name the whistleblower in the Ukrainian situation, that person would be guilty of a crime. I said in the afternoon yesterday — searching the federal criminal statutes from beginning to end — I couldn’t find the crime. It reminds me of Lavrentiy Beria, head of the KGB, said to Stalin, he said, ‘Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.’ Which he really meant, ‘I’ll make up the crime.'”

“And so the Democrats are now making up crimes,” Dershowitz continued.

“First they made up collusion. ‘Ahh! Collusion. It’s a crime!’ I searched the statute books. There’s no crime of collusion except when businessmen get together to collude against the anti-trust laws, but no crime of collusion with a foreign country. Then after that, they said ‘obstruction of Congress.’ No, no, no, no, no. Obstruction of justice is a crime; obstruction of Congress is part of our system of checks and balances. If you get a subpoena from Congress, and you’re the president or in the executive department, and you think you have an executive privilege, you have an obligation not to respond. That’s not ‘obstruction of Congress,’ that’s checks and balances under our Constitution.”

Dershowitz argued that in desperate effort to try to impeach President Trump, the Democrats are “just making [crimes] up … and that means we are all in danger.”

“The ACLU should be up in arms, but they’re silent,” he concluded.

Dershowitz, though a longtime liberal Democrat, has been scorned by Democrats lately due to his penchant for criticizing their impeachment efforts against President Trump. Since he began making the case against Trump’s impeachment, he has been a regular guest on Fox News but has seen his invitations for appearance with left-leaning media corporations diminish.

Dershowitz lambasted CNN specifically for their biased treatment, saying, “CNN has banned me from their airwaves; CNN will not allow me on their network,” he said. “Because they don’t want a liberal Democrat to be telling their viewers the truth about the Constitution.”

“Instead they have people out there who are just parroting the party line over and over and over again and misleading their viewers.”

Listen to the full radio segment here: