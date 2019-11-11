A seven-year-old girl who asked for an impeachment themed birthday party was able to lead a child protest on Saturday outside of the White House.

According to the Washington Post, seven-year-old Kiyoko Merolli was joined by dozens of children for her birthday party located outside the White House. The protest was attended by Takoma Park Democrat Maryland Mayor Kate Steward with the demonstrating being dubbed the “The Children’s First Amendment Demonstration to promote kindness and care.” (RELATED: Protesters Chant ‘Lock Him Up’ During President Trump’s Veterans Day Speech)

Mayor Steward tweeted out pictures with the birthday girl after the event was over.

I got to go to the best birthday party today! Thank you to Kiyoko for inviting me to your 7th Birthday Protest Party. pic.twitter.com/kWaRDu4iFa — Kate Stewart (@KateforTakoma) November 9, 2019

“Today we are calling upon the words of Angela Davis, and saying we are going to change the things we cannot accept,” Stewart said as reported by the Post. “Let’s think about the world we are creating.”

“The message I really want her to take away from today is to keep doing what you’re doing,” the mayor told the Washington Post. “This is really what we try to nurture in our city. We are a welcoming, diverse community — and that does not happen by accident. It takes things like this birthday party to remind us about why our community values are so important.”

Originally Merolli asked her mother for a “Baby Trump” blimp themed birthday cake but her mother, a federal worker, declined for fear of losing her job.

Merolli’s parents also insisted that the protest party be focused on positive messages, WaPo reports.