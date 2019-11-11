Longtime Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) announced Monday that he will not seek reelection next year.

King said in a statement on Facebook that “after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford.”

“This was not an easy decision. But there is a season for everything and Rosemary and I decided that, especially since we are both in good health, it is time to have the flexibility to spend more time with our children and grandchildren,” King said.

“My daughter’s recent move to North Carolina certainly accelerated my thinking,” he added. His daughter, former Hempstead Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney, resigned from office earlier this year from office and was replaced by another Republican in last week’s election.

King, 75, serves on the House Homeland Security and Financial Services committees. He was chairman of the Homeland Security Committee in 2005-2006 and again in 2011-2012.

A wave of House GOP retirements is creating headaches for party leaders and suggesting Republicans see little chance of winning back the chamber in 2020.

So far, almost two dozen Republicans have announced this cycle that they are retiring from the lower chamber, resigning or running for other offices.

A handful of those departing lawmakers would have faced tough reelections in competitive districts, but a vast majority occupy safe, conservative seats.

King endorsed President TrumpDonald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE in 2016, the same year the congressman was reelected by a margin of more than 24 percentage points over his Democratic challenger. But in 2018, when Democrats across the country flipped GOP seats, King faced stronger challenge from his Democratic opponent Liuba Grechen Shirley. Shirley lost by approximately 6 percentage points to the longtime incumbent.

The Cook Political Report estimates New York’s second congressional district will “lean Republican” in the 2020 election.

In February, King was among the GOP lawmakers on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s “retirements to watch list” of potential targets ahead of the 2020 election cycle.

–Rebecca Klar contributed to this report, which was last updated at 7:27 a.m.