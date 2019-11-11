Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believes Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is being disingenuous, suggesting she is likely promoting her sweeping wealth tax proposals to divert attention from her own net worth, which is well into the millions.

Warren has made millionaires and billionaires a central target of her campaign, proposing an “Ultra-Millionaire Tax,” which levies a two percent tax on individuals with $50 million in assets or more. The percentage increases to three percent for those with $1 billion or more. Warren also says she will pay for her $52 trillion Medicare for All plan, in part, by “asking billionaires to pitch in six cents on each dollar of net worth above $1 billion.”

She recently unveiled her sarcastic “calculator for the billionaires,” which she used to hit Michael Bloomberg directly:

Welcome to the race, @MikeBloomberg! If you’re looking for policy plans that will make a huge difference for working people and which are very popular, start here: https://t.co/6UMSAf90NT — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019

However, Cuban believes Warren is incessantly targeting the ultra-wealthy to distract the general public from her own wealth. She and her husband have a net worth of over $12 million, according to Forbes.

“The reality for @ewarren is that this is as much to divert attention from her income and net worth as anything else,” he wrote over the weekend. “Other than steyer she is the wealthiest of all the Dem Candidates. By far”:

The reality for @ewarren is that this is as much to divert attention from her income and net worth as anything else. Other than steyer she is the wealthiest of all the Dem Candidates. By far. https://t.co/IuW5pVo6Sd — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

He continued, noting that Warren actually qualifies as a “one-percenter” herself.

“According to her filings she made 900k last year which means her family earns more than 2x the amount needed to be a 1 percenter,” Cuban stated. “She paid 25.5% of that in taxes which is less than the % I paid in taxes (29.85%).”

“Forbes says her networth is north of $12m,” he continued. “That’s being rich. Filthy rich. I’m sure it’s richer than she ever imagined she would be.”

“Good for her. She earned it. It puts her millions above the threshold for being part of the richest 1 percent by networth in our country,” he added:

Forbes says her networth is north of $12m . That’s being rich. Filthy rich. I’m sure it’s richer than she ever imagined she would be. Good for her. She earned it. It puts her millions above the threshold for being part of the richest 1 percent by networth in our country — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

While he appeared to approve of the intentions behind Warren’s proposals, many of which would be funded my hiking taxes on the wealthy, Cuban says she has “several fundamental issues in her plans.”

“First she needs quite a few things to pass Congress in order for any of it to work. Is it realistic to think any of it will pass let alone all of it?” he asked:

And good for her for wanting to provide care for all . But she has several fundamental issues in her plans. First she needs quite a few things to pass Congress in order for any of it to work. Is it realistic to think any of it will pass let alone all of it ? pic.twitter.com/vH24bPgE9q — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

Cuban said the presidential hopeful is “probably is the smartest of all the candidates,” which means “intellectually she knows she is misleading the public,” particularly when it comes to her Medicare for All proposal:

Let’s be real. @ewarren probably is the smartest of all the candidates. Intellectually she knows she is misleading the public . That the chances of getting all the necessary line items she needs for M4All approved within 4 years are nearly impossible — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

“I’m fine with paying more taxes. I’ve said it for years on http://blogmaverick.com,” Cuban said.

“But the Senator is like every other candidate. She is selling shiny objects to divert attention from reality,” he added, taking a dig at President Trump:

I’m fine with paying more taxes. I’ve said it for years on https://t.co/9dvH6y5z4R But the Senator is like every other candidate. She is selling shiny objects to divert attention from reality. Haven’t we had enough of that from @realDonaldTrump ? — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Warren’s ideological similar who has also made a point to decry the ultra-wealthy, is also a millionaire. He has a “$2.5 million fortune,” according to Forbes.