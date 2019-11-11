On Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain said former Trump administration U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s praise of President Donald Trump in her new book “With All Due Respect” and interviews was a “play” to replace Vice President Mike Pence on the Republican 2020 ticket.

McCain said, “There have been rampant rumors on Capitol Hill that she’s vying for VP. I never believed that because it seemed a little ridiculous, especially since she quit the administration and she has tweeted some things that have been against the president. I have a whole new view on this now because this looks like somebody who is very interested in having a good relationship with the administration.”

She continued, “I think this is a VP play. Just going to say it. Maybe it’s uncomfortable just between us here in the room and the million people watching.”

She added, “It’s very shrewd.”

