Melania Trump gave the perfect nod to those who serve our country when she stepped out Monday in a gorgeous black coat dress in New York City at the Veteran’s Day Parade.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump at the Veterans Day event where he gave remarks before a wreath-laying ceremony. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the classic look with loose hair, black patent leather high heels and black leather gloves. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

FLOTUS’s fashion sense is always right on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a gorgeous coat and black dress with President Trump Saturday to watch the Alabama-LSU game in Alabama.

Check out some of Melania’s other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.