Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew NapolitanoAndrew Peter NapolitanoAfter Obama-era abuses, Republican hysteria over impeachment process is absurd Fox’s Napolitano defends Schiff: He’s ‘following the rules of the House’ Fox News analyst: Republicans are protesting their own impeachment inquiry rules MORE said Monday that President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE‘s “foul language” and “dog whistles of lawless behavior to many of his supporters” call into question “the president’s fitness for office.”

“He publicly calls people crude names, uses foul language, and sends dog whistles of lawless behavior to many of his supporters,” said Napoltano on “Liberty File” on Fox Nation, the network’s streaming service that launched one year ago. “All of that is a question of free speech, personal taste and political risk.”

“But threats to ignore parts of the Constitution are not matters of speech, taste or risk,” the former judge continued. “They reveal character traits but question the president’s fitness for office.”

Napolitano has emerged as one of Trump’s “bluntest critics” on Fox News amid the impeachment inquiry over the president’s dealings with Ukraine, per an Associated Press profile published Monday.

In the same profile, Napolitano was asked if he would vote to impeach the president if he were a Democrat in the House.

“If I could modify your question to ask if there’s a legal basis to argue high crimes and misdemeanors, then the answer is yes,” Napolitano said. “That’s really beyond dispute … If I were a Democrat in the House, which I am not and never will be, I would vote to impeach.”

The perspective comes as the political world braces for the first televised public hearings in the impeachment probe, set to begin on Wednesday.