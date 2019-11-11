Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenImpeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Trump DACA fight hits Supreme Court Juan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete MORE has a narrow lead in New Hampshire, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJuan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete Trump DACA fight hits Supreme Court Democrats on edge as Iowa points to chaotic race MORE (D-Mass.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegJuan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete Democrats on edge as Iowa points to chaotic race Democrats debate how to defeat Trump: fight or heal MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJuan Williams: Honesty, homophobia and Mayor Pete Democrats on edge as Iowa points to chaotic race Democrats debate how to defeat Trump: fight or heal MORE (I-Vt.) are all running strong near the top, according to a new poll.

The latest Quinnipiac University survey of New Hampshire finds Biden at 20 percent, followed by Warren at 16 percent, Buttigieg at 15 percent and Sanders at 14 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Quinnipiac survey of Iowa released last week similarly found a four-candidate crunch at the top about three months out from the first ballots being cast.

“New Hampshire has mountains. Iowa has plains. They couldn’t be more different except for the results of the last two Quinnipiac University polls, which both show 4 candidates in the top tier,” said Quinnipiac pollster Tim Malloy. “Although Biden has a slight lead in the Granite State, it’s far from rock solid, and both states are clearly still up for grabs.”

Rounding out the field in New Hampshire are Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardKrystal Ball praises former McConnell aide’s historic win in Kentucky The Hill’s Campaign Report: Bloomberg looks to upend Democratic race The Hill’s Morning Report — Bloomberg news shakes up 2020 race MORE (D-Hawaii) at 6 percent, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangIntercollegiate athletics just got a two-minute warning AI and automation will disrupt our world — but only Andrew Yang is warning about it The Hill’s Campaign Report: Bloomberg looks to upend Democratic race MORE at 4 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocrats debate how to defeat Trump: fight or heal Republicans, Democrats brace for first public testimony in impeachment inquiry Klobuchar: A woman with Buttigieg’s experience would not be on presidential debate stage MORE (D-Minn.) and businessman Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSaagar Enjeti: Bloomberg 2020 bid would ‘all but ensure a Bernie Sanders victory’ Steyer challenges Bloomberg to support wealth tax before entering Democratic primary Democratic strategist ‘remarkably unimpressed’ by potential Bloomberg 2020 bid MORE at 3 percent each.

A strong majority of voters, 61 percent, said they could still change their minds before Election Day, and 14 percent said they’re completely undecided at the moment.

Among independent or “undeclared” voters in New Hampshire who say they’re likely to vote in the Democratic primary, Biden leads at 16 percent, followed by Sanders and Buttigieg at 14 percent and Warren and Gabbard at 10 percent.

Biden also leads among registered Democrats who expect to vote on primary day, with 25 percent support, followed by Warren at 24 percent, Buttigieg at 16 percent and Sanders at 14 percent.

Sanders has the firmest and most enthusiastic base of support in New Hampshire.

Fifty-seven percent of Sanders’s backers say their mind is made up and they’ll definitely vote for him. The next closest is Biden at 43 percent, followed by Warren at 29 percent and Buttigieg at 24 percent.

And 44 percent of Sanders’s voters say they’re extremely excited to turn out for him on Election Day, a 23-point advantage over Warren, who is at 21 percent. Only 19 percent of Biden’s supporters described themselves as very excited and 12 percent of Buttigieg’s backers said the same.

About one-third of New Hampshire Democrats said the quality they want most in a candidate is the ability to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE in the general election.

Biden is boosted on this front, as 31 percent of those polled who said electability is most important are backing Biden, followed by Warren at 20 percent, Buttigieg at 19 percent and Sanders at 6 percent. Sanders leads among Democrats who said “honesty” is the most important quality in a candidate.

Quinnipiac asked voters if they would consider former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergDemocrats on edge as Iowa points to chaotic race Brown confirms he won’t enter 2020 race: ‘I think it’s a good field’ The Memo: Bloomberg’s 2020 moves draw ire from Democrats MORE if he were to get into the race.

Two percent of voters said they would definitely cast a ballot for Bloomberg if he gets in and 37 percent said they would at least consider voting for him. Fifty-four percent said they definitely would not vote for Bloomberg.

“If he truly is in, there is a lot of work to do,” said Malloy. “But with vast resources to draw from, Michael Bloomberg’s nascent campaign could morph from ‘under construction’ to ‘full steam ahead’ in a New York minute.”

The Quinnipiac University survey of 1,134 likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire was conducted between Nov. 6 and Nov. 10 and has a 3.8 percentage point margin of error.