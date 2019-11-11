Republican Congressman Peter King announced Monday that he will not seek reelection at the end of his current term.

King has served as the representative for New York’s 2nd district since 2013, previously serving as the 3rd district representative dating back to 1993. In total, King is the 16th Republican not seeking reelection this cycle.

He spoke with President Donald Trump over the weekend about his decision, according to NBC News, and the president reportedly asked him to “reconsider” before accepting the decision.

“I have decided not to be a candidate for re-election to Congress in 2020,” King said in a statement Monday morning. “I made this decision after much discussion with my wife Rosemary; my son Sean; and my daughter Erin. The prime reason for my decision was that after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford.”

“My time in Congress has been an extraordinary experience — an experience I wouldn’t have even dared imagine when I was a kid growing up in Sunnyside or a college student loading and unloading trucks and freight cars at Manhattan’s West Side Railway Terminal” he continued. “I intend to remain in Seaford, be active politically and look forward to seeing what opportunities and challenges await me in this next chapter of a very fortunate life.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, praised King Monday, saying he “stood head & shoulders above everyone else.”

“He’s been principled & never let others push him away from his principles,” Schumer tweeted. “He’s fiercely loved America, Long Island, and his Irish heritage and left a lasting mark on all 3. I will miss him in Congress & value his friendship.”

King is just the latest Republican to announce he will not seek reelection. In recent months, Wisconsin Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner, California Congressman Paul Cook and Texas Representatives Bill Flores, Kenny Marchant, Will Hurd, Mike Conaway, and Pete Olson, have all announced they will not seek reelection in recent months.