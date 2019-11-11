Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki HaleyNimrata (Nikki) HaleyHaley: Top Trump aides tried to get me to undermine him Former UN ambassador predicts Trump won’t be impeached Top Democrat: Getting Trump off the ballot wouldn’t benefit party MORE fired back at Sebastian Gorka Sebastian Lukacs GorkaJeff Sessions calling Alabama lawmakers about 2020 Senate bid Trump attacks Sessions: A ‘total disaster’ and ‘an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama’ Gorka: Why is the left worried that I’m traveling with Pompeo? MORE, a former White House staffer, on Monday after Gorka accused Haley of not informing President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: House kicks off public phase of impeachment inquiry Impeachment week: Trump probe hits crucial point Judd Gregg: The big, big and bigger problem MORE that two Cabinet officials had approached her about undermining the president.

Gorka, who left the White House in August of 2017, questioned on Twitter why Haley didn’t “tell the President about Tillerson and Kelly’s subversion,” referring to Haley’s claim that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonHaley: Top Trump aides tried to get me to undermine him Top Senate Dem: Officials timed immigration policy around 2020 election The Hill’s Morning Report – Witness transcripts offer new clues; Election Day MORE and White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE had asked her to join them in working around Trump to curb decisions they saw as unwise.

In a tweet, Haley responded: “I did. Thank you for your interest.”

I did. Thank you for your interest. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 11, 2019

The Washington Post reported Sunday, citing Haley’s upcoming memoir and an interview with the former ambassador, that Haley had named Tillerson and Kelly as two former members of the Trump administration who actively sought to resist Trump on issues they felt he was unequipped to handle.

“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote in the memoir, according to the newspaper.

“It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn’t know what he was doing,” she added.

Haley left the administration herself last year while downplaying speculation that she would seek political office in 2020.

“It’s been eight years of intense time and I’m a big believer in term limits,” she said upon announcing her resignation. “You have to be selfless enough to know when you step aside and allow someone else to do the job.”