Two employees of a North Carolina fast food restaurant are likely regretting the decision to refuse service to a veteran police officer, because they’re both out of a job.

The interaction happened at the “Cook Out” restaurant in Roxboro.

Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said that veteran police officer Kenneth Horton was allegedly denied service by a cashier at the restaurant. Horton is also a U.S. Army veteran.

The story began spreading in the community and eventually got to the management of the fast food chain.

The cashier and the manager of the store were fired from their jobs as a result.

Hess made it clear that the police had nothing to do with the firing of the employees.

“We did not contact corporate directly asking them to fire this employee,” he said. “Cook Out took it upon themselves to take action.”

ABC-11 contacted the fired manager, who is a mother of four, for comment.

“I’m mad,” the unidentified person said. “I’m pissed. I was hurt. I just gotta find something else. I got bills, kids and Christmas is coming up.”

Hess regretted that the interaction led to the firing of the employees.

“We’re saddened that an employee denied service to a police officer. We promote unity,” he added. “Unfortunately, it’s all because of a small action that could have been avoided.”