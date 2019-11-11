(PREMIER) — Christian historian and columnist for the Daily Telegraph, Tim Stanley is calling for Christians to reclaim Christmas, saying the true meaning of it is being ignored and forgotten, writing in the Telegraph he is calling for Christians to “boycott it to save it.”

The true meaning of Christmas is being left further and further behind, he said: “Last week, I walked into a Costa Coffee, heard the sound of ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,’ and walked straight out again. This is what we all need to do. I, Tim Stanley – a right-wing Christian and member of the National Trust – am calling for a war on Christmas.”

Stanley told Premier: “I get that if you really, really love Christmas, of course you’re going to want more of it more of the time. The problem is that I think it is psychologically a little unhealthy to spend six weeks preparing for what many people spend one or two days on.

Read the full story ›