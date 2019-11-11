Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and activist Naomi Klein pumped up a crowd at a Sen. Bernie Sanders rally Saturday with calls to wipe away people who are skeptical about climate change.

“We need to clear away the debris of the climate change deniers,” Klein told the Iowa crowd, referring to people she believes are supporting the fossil fuel industry at the expense of the climate.

Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, echoed Klein’s comments, telling the crowd that they must “combat white supremacy in the United States of America.” She also etched out time during her speech to tout her so-called Green New Deal, which sought to eliminate fossil fuels.

