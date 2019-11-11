Ohio State is expected to dominate Rutgers when the two teams meet Saturday.

The spread for the game is currently at 52.5 in favor of the Buckeyes. Yes, you read that sentence correctly. OSU is expected to beat a Power 5 team by more than seven touchdowns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s honestly borderline cruel for OSU and Rutgers to play each other, and this spread is just proof of that fact.

This one is going to get ugly, and it’s going to get ugly from the first snap of the game. OSU could only play their backups, and they’d still win by multiple touchdowns.

It’s hard to overstate just how bad the Scarlet Knights are at football. At the same time, it’s hard to overstate how good OSU is.

Justin Fields and company are an absurd group of talent. You think them beating Maryland 73-14 was bad? This will likely be worse.

[embedded content]

Ohio State will be better at every position on the field, and they’ll be better by a massive gap. If there was ever an argument for a mercy rule in college football, what we’ll see Saturday will be a wonderful example.

If you’re interested in watching a massacre, you can catch OSU vs. Rutgers at 3:30 EST on BTN.