Oddsmakers have the Ohio State Buckeyes as the favorite to win the college football national title.

According to odds from BetOnline_ag, the Buckeyes are at +200, LSU is at +250 and Clemson is at +300. Everybody else is at +900 or worse. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, this sure isn’t going to make Alabama and LSU fans happy, but the facts are the facts. OSU is a hell of a football team, and probably won’t a game in single digits the rest of the way.

They’re going to roll through the B1G and into the playoff. As I always say, getting to the playoff is half the battle.

The Buckeyes won’t have any issue at all getting there.

The oddsmakers are pretty much saying this is a three team race at this point. It’s LSU, OSU, Clemson and then everybody else.

There’s such a huge drop off after there that it’s hard to see any team not mentioned above winning it. Could you imagine an LSU/OSU title game?

That’d be ratings gold. The entire sports world would show up and show out for that matchup.

Alabama being down the list might provide a huge bargain pick, but the reality of the situation is they probably won’t even get in.

If the Crimson Tide get into the playoff, then all bets are off. I just don’t see it happening after LSU took them down.

I could be wrong, but I’ll stick by my rapid reaction.

RAPID REACTION: LSU murders Alabama. Wisconsin gets a gritty win against Iowa. I told you all this would happen. pic.twitter.com/2xYv3mE2Sg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2019

