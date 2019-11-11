On Monday’s episode of “In the Woods with Phil,” Phil, Jase and Al discuss climate change and how the “cute Marxist” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) claims cow flatulence is one of the environmental evils that will destroy the world.

“The Apostle Peter said ‘the day of the Lord will come like a thief.’ That means we don’t know when the end of the cosmos is,” Phil said. “Here’s the story, Ocasio-Cortez, for you. It’s a Biblical view … and it has nothing to do with cows passing gas.”

