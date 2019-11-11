Republican and businessman Eddie Rispone and Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards have hit a statistical dead heat in Louisiana’s gubernatorial race, according to a poll released Monday.

A KNOE/Gray TV poll conducted by Mason-Dixing Polling released days ahead of the November 16 gubernatorial election found that Edwards and Rispone are in a dead heat.

Democrat Edwards has 48 percent of Louisianans’ support, while Rispone has 46 percent, and six percent remain undecided about the gubernatorial election.

The survey has a four percent margin of error, making the race within either Rispone’s or Edwards’ grasp.

President Trump’s rally in Louisiana for Rispone appears to have garnered support for the Republican candidate for governor.

Eighty-one percent of 2016 Trump voters said that they would vote for Rispone, 15 percent will vote for Edwards, and four percent remain undecided.

Rispone told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that Gov. Edwards was “beholden” to Louisiana’s “trial lawyers.”

Rispone told Breitbart News Saturday:

It’s extraordinarily important. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to turn our state around. We’re last—we’ve been last now for several years. The governor doesn’t want to admit that, but we’ve been ranked last for the last three years in a row. It’s an opportunity we can’t pass up. We’re going to have a conservative House and a conservative Senate, and what we need is a governor who’s conservative—an outsider, someone with serious business skills. Just as important, we need someone who’s not beholden to special interests. This governor is completely beholden to the trial lawyers. He was one. He can’t get anything done. He’s killing thousands of jobs, literally thousands of jobs in the oil and gas industry. We have the second highest auto insurance in the country. It’s killing jobs, and it’s also just really hurting the middle and lower income families—they can’t pay the premiums. You have to make choices between rent and utilities and things of that nature. This just has to be done, it’s an opportunity we can’t pass up.

Maxon-Dixon Polling conducted the poll using 625 registered Louisiana voters.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.