Lots of people think Alabama is still bound for the playoff after losing to LSU.

Following the Crimson Tide falling to the Tigers on Saturday, I asked the loyal readers if Nick Saban’s team could still make the playoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 1,029 votes, 55% of people voted that they believe the Tide will still have a shot at the national title.

There is a path of Alabama, but they need some serious help. They need Oklahoma to lose again and they need chaos in the PAC-12.

Clemson, Ohio State, LSU and a 12-1 Oklahoma as the Big 12 champs are all in without a doubt. If we take the Sooners out of the equation, we’re left with one spot that a one-loss PAC-12 champion will be fighting for, a likely one-loss Big 12 champion is fighting for and Alabama.

I don’t know how the committee can put in Alabama over a one-loss Power Five conference champ. If they do, the signal is being sent that winning titles doesn’t matter.

If a 12-1 Oklahoma or a 12-1 Oregon gets left out as champions of their respective conferences, then fans are going to be rightfully pissed off.

I hate to break it to all the Alabama fans out there, but short of an unreal amount of chaos happening, the Tide won’t be in the playoff this season.

