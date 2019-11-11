President Donald Trump announced Monday that he planned to release the transcript of his first call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“In order to continue being the most Transparent President in history, I will be releasing sometime this week the Transcript of the first, and therefore most important, phone call I had with the President of Ukraine. I am sure you will find it tantalizing!” he tweeted.

The president’s announcement came just 30 minutes after he took direct aim at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who is spearheading the impeachment push at the direction of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Schiff is giving Republicans NO WITNESSES, NO LAWYER & NO DUE PROCESS! It is a totally one sided Witch Hunt. This can’t be making the Democrats look good. Such a farce!” he said.

Trump went on to reference Schiff’s attempt at “parody” during an earlier impeachment hearing, adding, “Just like Schiff fabricated my phone call, he will fabricate the transcripts that he is making and releasing!” (RELATED: Schiff Clarifies His Fabricated Account Of Ukraine Transcript By Calling It ‘Parody’)

Public hearings with some of the House Democrats’ impeachment witnesses are scheduled to begin within the next week as well.