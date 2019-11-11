The White House isn’t expecting there will be much different this week when impeachment inquiry hearings against President Donald Trump go public this week, as Republicans won’t have anybody from “our side out there to tell our side of the story,” Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said Monday.

“This is going to be more of the same as last week,” Grisham told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “We don’t expect anything different…we all see the same thing happening, right?

“We have seen (House Intelligence Committee Chairman) Adam Schiff and all of his lies,” she added, accusing him of “conveniently ignoring this whistleblower” and the “fact that his lawyer, on day one of the president taking office, tweeted how this president needs to go, that there should be a coup.”

The White House is “all on the same page, in that we see what is going on right in front of us every day,” said Grisham. “We’ll all stand strong for the president.”

She also commented about former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s claims that former Chief of Staff John Kelly and ex-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, while still in office, tried to recruit her to resist Trump, saying she wasn’t in the room, so she couldn’t verify what happened.

“I will say one thing she just said in the clip, which is undermining a president is dangerous and it does go against the Constitution,” said Grisham. “So, I think that is an interesting tie-in.”