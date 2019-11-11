Some cities dye their rivers green (looking at you, Chicago), others light up the sky with emerald fireworks, but across the globe, St Patrick’s Day is universally celebrated with a drink or two.

And it seems in North Korea it is no different.

Although the Foreign Office advises against visiting North Korea, in March 2020, Cambridgeshire-based Smiling Grape Adventure Tours will be taking guests to Pyongyang for a St Patrick’s Day pub crawl, after Kim Jong-un gave permission for the celebration.

As part of a five day trip to the reclusive state, visitors will visit around six different drinking locations on March 17, including a bowling alley and a diplomat’s club for expats.

North Korea has a reputation for brutal totalitarianism, but Matt Ellis, director of the tour operator, is keen to show another side to the country’s people.

Speaking to Telegraph Travel, Ellis said: “Taking customers to community drinking spots to actually meet the locals is a good way to get insight into people’s lives and different cultures. Alcohol helps to bring down the barriers slightly, which helps.”

A North Korean pub crawl would give a greater insight into the lives of the population

North Korea’s microbrewing culture will be a particular focus of the tour. “Due to all the sanctions with the missile launches, they don’t have much petrol to distribute beer around the country, so they make it anywhere they can,” said Ellis.

While Ellis emphasises the friendliness of the North Korean people, there will be safety precautions. A comprehensive pre-departure introduction to the country stresses the importance of not upsetting North Korean beliefs or customs. “If you’re asked to bow in front of statues of leaders, you have to bow,” he said.

There’ll also be two western guides on the trip, to “rein in anyone who gets a bit loud.”

The British Foreign Office warns against all but essential travel to North Korea, adding that those that do usually visit as part of an organised tour. “If you decide to visit North Korea, follow the advice of your tour group and the local authorities,” it says. “Failure to do so could put your personal safety at risk.”

See here for more on the debate of whether it is ethical to visit the oppressive nation.

Should North Korea be a bridge too far for you, there’s still plenty to wet the whistle of the more adventurous drinker. Read on for the wildest places to quaff a glass or two around the world – and some slightly less wild alternatives for the more staid among us.

Tubing in Vang Vieng

Tubing in the rural Laotian town of Vang Vieng used to be dangerously wild. Backpackers would rent rubber tyre ‘tubes’ and float down the shallow waters of the Nam Song upon them to a hodgepodge of riverfront bars to consume copious amounts of cheap rice whisky and ‘happy shakes’ – to disastrous consequences.

Luckily, the Laos government intervened in 2012, shutting down the town’s tourism activities. After a hiatus, Vang Vieng has been reopened as an eco-paradise, rising from the ashes to take its place as the nature-heavy destination it should always have been. Explore its green rice fields and blue lagoons, then finish the day with some new, improved tubing. It’s still a pretty wild experience, just far less dangerous thanks to tour leaders and a more relaxed vibe.