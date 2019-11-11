She’s at it again. Hillary Clinton spoke during an event in London Sunday to promote her book “The Book of Gutsy Women” and she blamed misogyny as the reason for her defeat in the 2016 election. Stop me if you’ve heard it all before.

I give her this – it is impressive that Hillary Clinton can still draw a crowd to listen to her complain about losing her shot at the presidency. She’s been on this pity tour since November 2016 and she’s still using the same material. She’s on social media, she’s doing book tours when she (or a ghostwriter) writes a new book, and she’s on any talk show that will book her. She’s everywhere all the time yet she’s still not content to accept her loss. In London, she went to one of her favorite reasons for losing – American voters are misogynists.

She blames social media for worsening the problem. During a talk at London’s Southbank Centre, she lumped in her loss with the announcements from several female members of Parliament who have chosen not to run for re-election. The women point to social media and the abundance of abuse that is often leveled at politicians. They also pointed out that they receive threats of rape and death.

Women in the public eye still face scrutiny over their looks and pressure to behave politely and meekly in a way that men do not, said Clinton as she discussed a book co-authored with her daughter Chelsea Clinton about inspirational women leaders. “I do think there is a reaction to a lot of the success of women and the roles of women right now,” Clinton told an audience at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in central London. “And I think social media has lit that up, in a very destructive and toxic way. People may have thought a lot of things in the past but now it is amplified and it is viral.” Clinton, who lost out on her bid to become the first female president of the United States at the 2016 election, has said misogyny “certainly” played a role in her defeat to Republican rival Donald Trump.

Clinton cited an international study in 2018 that found female lawmakers were three times more likely than men to receive sexist comments. What Hillary Clinton didn’t acknowledge, though, is that she had social media support in 2016 from some big names on the left. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg elevated herself to celebrity status in 2016 when she weighed in publicly about then-candidate Donald Trump. She later apologized for her outspoken behavior, normally not seen from justices on the Supreme Court. Apology aside, Ginsberg still references the 2016 election as an example of sexism in politics.

“I think it was difficult for Hillary Clinton to get by in the macho atmosphere prevailing during that campaign, and she was criticized in a way I think no man would have been criticized. I think anyone who watched that campaign unfold would answer the same way I did — yes, sexism played a prominent part.”

This subject may be a favorite of the Washington, D.C. cocktail party circuit but the fact is that in 2016, Hillary Clinton’s campaign concentrated on the usual groups that vote for Democrats – minorities and women voters. Clinton won the large urban areas and states on both coasts. The problem for Hillary was that she failed to inspire the vast area that makes up the middle of America – flyover country. Her gender had nothing to do with that. It’s been said a hundred times but the truth remains the same – she was a terrible candidate. She was perpetually angry and embraced the “nasty woman” criticism. She also openly showed disdain for those who do not accept her political ideology. She called Trump supporters “deplorable” without batting an eye. That attitude and language do not win hearts and minds. Hillary is not capable of inspiring people.

During her talk in London, Clinton roped teenage climate alarmist in to her pity party. She says that Greta Thunberg is also a victim of sexism.

“She is a young women, so the idea that she is standing up and speaking out as effectively as she has just rattles all of the paradigms that people still live with,” she said. “There’s almost an ancient DNA imprinting about ‘This is what women are supposed to do and this is what they are supposed to look like’ and you are not supposed to be so pushy and aggressive … it is maddening how much that still operates.”

For such a strong and empowered woman, Hillary Clinton sure does enjoy playing a victim. The fact is that Hillary’s biggest problem is her own personality and personal judgment. She is her own worst enemy. America is ready for a female president when the right candidate presents herself. It just won’t be Hillary Clinton.