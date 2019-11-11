A new Quinnipiac University poll released Monday shows ex-Vice President Joe Biden holding a slight lead in the New Hampshire race for the Democratic presidential nomination with fewer than 100 days left before the first primary in the nation’s 2020 race.

According to the poll of 1,134 likely democratic voters from Nov. 6-10:

Biden 20%. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., 16%. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 15%. Sen. Vernie Sanders, I-Vt., 14%.

The poll showed no other candidates reached double digits.

The new results will not change the lineup for the November presidential debate stage next week, reports CNN, but it does push Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and businessman Andrew Yang another step closer to the December debate.

Gabbard netted 6% support, placing her at one poll away from qualifying, and Yang landed at 4% support, placing him two polls away from qualifying.

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was not included in the initial field for the poll, as he had not yet filed to be included on the Alabama primary ballot, but in a separate question Friday through Sunday, 54% of Democrats in New Hampshire said they would definitely not vote for him; 37% said they would consider a vote; and 2% said they would definitely choose him.

The Quinnipiac poll carried an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points, and the Bloomberg question had a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.