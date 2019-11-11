Hundreds of records for low temperatures are expected to be broken soon as an Arctic blast looks to spread east from the Great Plains to the East Coast over the course of the week, CNN reports.

The National Weather Service announced on Monday that the cold snap “will likely set record low temperatures across many locations from the Plains eastward to the East Coast and down into the Deep South through Wednesday. In fact, below freezing temperatures are forecast as far south as the central Texas coast by Wednesday morning. This will make it feel like in the middle of winter rather than in November for much of the eastern two-thirds of the country for the next few days.”

Three hundred or more record cold temperatures could be tied or broken on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The drop will start in the Midwest, which could see temperatures fall into the teens in Texas or even below zero in parts of Minnesota.

Wednesday’s low temperatures along the East Coast could see about 100 records get broken, with parts of the country seeing temperatures 30 degrees below average, according to CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward. The East Coast will see temperatures fall into the 20s, with sections of the Florida panhandle expected to hit 30 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow could affect more than 70 million people living in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, with snowfall possible from Colorado to Maine. Milwaukee, Detroit, Kansas City, and Chicago all saw snow Monday morning. Parts of New England and the Great Lakes region can expect the highest levels of snow, with more than a foot likely to fall in some places.

