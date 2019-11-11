Last week, nine American citizens — three women and six of their young children — were brutally murdered by a suspected drug cartel in Sonora, Mexico. The attack, which quickly sparked President Donald Trump to declared “war” on the Mexican cartels, received international media attention.

Following the gruesome nightmare of an attack on her family, Kendra Lee Miller, the sister-in-law of victim Rohnita Maria Miller, joined Anderson Cooper on CNN and urged Americans to “fight” for their guns.

“The Mexican people here are oppressed,” Miller explained. “They are being abused by the cartels, living in fear for their life. We can’t drive public roads safely. We’re being threatened that we can’t even take some of the public roads or else we’ll have bad things happen to us.”

“So many people are not protected the way they should be,” she noted.

“I don’t know where you’re standing on the whole, people-trying-to-take-the-away-guns-in-America right now, but I say, fight for those guns,” the sister-in-law told Cooper. “These things are happening here in Mexico because the people can’t protect themselves, because by law they’re not allowed to own these guns.”

“So since the government isn’t doing their job of protection in the way that they should, these cartels can just wreak havoc and the people are left defenseless. So I say, hold onto your guns, people,” Miller urged.

There has been conflicting reporting regarding the motive of the attack on the LeBarón and Langford families, but according to Miller, it was no accident. Her family was “targeted” by the cartel to spark a “war,” she said.

“Our family was picked to stir up trouble and start a war,” Miller claimed. “It was an attack on innocent civilians to basically start a war … between the Chihuahua and Sonora cartels who’ve been having turf battles.”

A suspect was arrested in connection to the crime, last week. “The suspect was holding two bound-and-gagged hostages in the hills of Agua Prieta in Sonora state, the ministerial Agency for Criminal Investigations (AMIC) said,” CNN reported Wednesday. “The suspect had several rifles and a large amount of ammunition, including a number of large-caliber weapons, the agency said in a statement posted to its official Facebook page.”

“We are waiting for some more intelligence in order to issue an official statement,” confirmed Chihuahua Attorney General Cesar Peniche Espejel.

“While some officials have said that the attack may have been a result of mistaken identity, former Mexican Foreign Minister Jorge Castañeda told CNN that the LeBarón family’s history of conflict with the cartels suggests that they may have been targeted,” noted the The Daily Wire.

“They had stood up to the drug cartels, and they did have certain frictions either with the cartels or with neighboring communities over water rights,” Castañeda said.

“Their long-standing tensions, and apparently the woman who was driving in the first car that was attacked was an activist,” he continued. “She was someone who was very active in her community, defending her family, her fellow members of the community against cartels, on the issue of water rights.”

To watch the interview, click here.