Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is reportedly getting strong support from National Football League owners for his interest in purchasing a team, though one might not be on the market for several years.

The world’s richest man, who also owns The Washington Post, “has become close with several current owners,” CBS Sports reports, citing “league sources.”

Bezos also has the support of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, according to the report.

In addition, he watched the 2019 Super Bowl in February in NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s suite at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta — and Bezos has spent “considerable time around owners,” including Washington Redskins’ Dan Snyder.

Bezos also is completing renovations on a $23 million home near Embassy Row in Washington, the New York Post reports, and Amazon is scheduled to break ground on a 2.1 million-square-foot second national headquarters in Northern Virginia next year.

Bezos could join with Snyder as he seeks a new stadium for his team, possibly as a sponsor, the report said.

With a fortune estimated at $110.5 billion, Bezos could pay cash for an available team, which makes him an attractive owner, according to CBS Sports.

However, no NFL teams are for sale, according to the report, though the Seattle Seahawks could soon be, following last year’s death of owner Paul Allen — and the Denver Broncos, whose principal owner Pat Bowlen died in June, could be in play because of a family dispute.