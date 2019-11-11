New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants Rob Gronkowski back on the field.

There has been nonstop speculation about a potential return from Gronk ever since he retired after winning the Super Bowl last season. With the days ticking down before the November 30 return deadline, the speculation is getting ramped up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ian Rapoport reported the following on Sunday about Kraft’s desire to get the three-time champion back, and a conversation they had following his retirement:

When Gronk was at his locker inside Gillette Stadium removing his personal belongings for perhaps the last time, things were much quieter. Owner Robert Kraft walked up to him to say goodbye. According to sources, Kraft delivered a clear and concise message that would resonate for months. Kraft told Gronkowski that he wants him to return for November, December, and a playoff run. If that happened, the team not only would welcome him back but would remain hopeful that it happens.

The reality of the situation is that I have no doubt the Patriots would love to have Gronk back. He’s arguably the most physically gifted player to ever put the pads on at his position.

However, I have no idea why he’d want to play again. Gronk got banged up badly during his playing days. He struggled with injuries nonstop throughout his career.

He even recently revealed he had head problems on top of the physical issues. Why would he want to play again?

The man has made his money, he’s got three rings and he now has a TV gig. There’s no reason to risk more injuries by playing more football.

At some point, you have to know when the party is over and it’s time to move forward. After three rings and millions of dollars in earnings, I’d say it’s more than okay to turn the music off and go home.

I respect the hell out of Gronk, but I just don’t see him coming back. He’s been pretty clear about how he doesn’t want to play anymore.

The good news for the Patriots is that they’ve had no problem jumping out to an 8-1 start without him. They’re going to be just fine as the season progresses, and Gronk should enjoy watching them from his couch.